Watch Live: Olathe bar shooting victim takes questions from the media

Ian Grillot, the man wounded in the Olathe bar shooting last Wednesday has been recovering at The University of Kansas Health System since the shooting. The hospital says he is feeling better Tuesday and will be taking questions from the media as well as expressing his thanks for all of the support from his medical team and his family.

OLATHE, Kan. (CNN) – The shooting of two Indian men, one fatally, in a Kansas bar has some immigrants wondering if America is safe anymore. But the man who intercepted the shooter is what many Indians are focusing on.

Ian Grillot risked his own life to protect people he never met, getting shot in the process. He says he will never be the same.

“We were sitting there, like you said, just watching the game and enjoying ourselves having a few cold beers, just hanging out catching up, and a gentleman came in and started acting out of line and he was escorted out of the bar and he proceeded to come back about 20 or 30 minutes later and that’s when everything kind of changed. He opened fire and it definitely was a life changing event.”

Grillot also said that he hopes President Donald Trump addresses the shooting to help bring closure to the event.

The shooting killed 32-year-old Engineer Srinivas Kuchbhotla. His co-worker Alok Madasani was also shot but survived.

Grillot and Madasani say they have become best friends.