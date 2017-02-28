Pre-teens required to get meningitis vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A bill was passed stating kids have to get a meningitis vaccine as young as 11 years old. Meningitis is a bacterial infection that spreads through spit. Students are at a higher risk of contracting meningitis from being around others coughing, sneezing, kissing or even sharing food and drinks.

Representative John Eplee who proposed the bill said this will help the health rate for children statewide.

“If we pass another bill that we’ve put through the House of Representatives and Senate and the Governor signs it, we’ll have pharmacists and certainly the public health clinics able to give those vaccinations.”

The bill states this would be for children in public and private schools, but not for children who are home-schooled.

Stats from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state a little more than 60 percent of 13 to 17-year-olds in Kansas were vaccinated in 2015. This is below the national average of more than 80 percent in that year.