Tennessee hires current Kansas State Athletics Director John Currie

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee hired John Currie as the new athletic director, according to ESPN.

Currie is currently the director of athletics at Kansas State. He has been at the university since May 2009. K-State received more than $200 million in cash contributions for athletics during his time at the university. He led ticket initiatives that led to 36 football games to be sold out. The Wildcats won 9 NCAA individual titles and 50 Big 12 titles

He served as the chair of the Big 12 ADs in 2013-2014, and was awarded the 2013 Bobby Dodd AD and 2013 UnderArmour AD of the Year awards . He is a member of the NCAA Division I Administrative Cabinet. He was one of two athletic directors to be on the 2011 SportsBusiness Journal’s Forty Under 40 list.

Formerly, Currie was the executive associate athletics director at UT.

Currie is a graduate of Wake Forest and Tennessee. He received a masters in sports management in 2003.

According to multiple reports, K-State Athletic Director John Currie is headed to Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/f70vX6OHr2 — Zaldy Doyungan (@ZaldyKSNT) February 28, 2017