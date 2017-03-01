Ammonia leak at business in Salina forces evacuations

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An ammonia leak at Tony’s Pizza in Salina forced some from their homes and closed a school Wednesday morning. It happened at 3019 Scanlan. The area with the most concern is residents in the area of Centennial Road to the West, Schilling Road to the North, Water Well to the South, and I-135 to the East.

Residents in the recommended evacuation area are being allowed to return to their homes. There are no injuries at this time, and the cause of the leak is unknown.

KSN News talked to residents about the leak.

“I got a few messages from a few friends telling me, ‘Have you evacuated yet? You need to leave.’ I didn’t know what they were talking about and some people sent me some links from the news, and I was like wow I was really surprised, kind of scared, not really sure what could happen,” said Shealynn Wood, Salina.

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation site at the First Covenant Church at 2625 E. Magnolia and the First Southern Baptist Church at 2401 S. Ohio has opened its doors to residents in the area as well.

Anyone with compromised immune systems or history of respiratory issues are asked to avoid the area and avoid returning home until conditions are more suitable for their health.

Schilling Elementary has canceled class, and Eldorado bus is closed due to the leak.