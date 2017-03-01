Clerk shot in Kansas in critical condition

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) – A convenience store clerk in Kansas is in critical condition after police say he was shot by a fugitive charged with two murders in Mississippi.

Maria Loving, a spokeswoman for Via Christi Hospital in Wichita, says the clerk is in critical condition Wednesday but she could not release the man’s name.

Authorities say the man was shot Wednesday in Pratt as officers were searching for 28-year-old Alex Deaton. Pratt Police Sgt. Edward Gimpel said Deaton was being chased in a stolen car when he went into a Kwik Shop, shot the clerk and stole a vehicle. Deaton was later arrested when the vehicle car crashed in Ellsworth County.

Mississippi authorities have charged Deaton in the death last week of his girlfriend and the shooting death of another woman at a rural Mississippi church. He’s also suspected of other crimes in Mississippi and New Mexico.

