Cooler weather moves in, quiet weather pattern ahead

Happy March! We’re tracking much cooler weather all across Northeast Kansas today. Highs were in the lower/middle 70s yesterday, but don’t expect them to be much warmer than the 40s today. Brisk northwest winds will gust up to 30 mph today – bringing the cooler air into our neck of the woods.

We’ll watch the skies gradually clear today, now that last night’s cold front is into the eastern time zone. Even though the weather pattern has been much more active over the last week, we’re getting ourselves into yet another prolonged stretch of tranquil weather. ‘Mostly sunny skies’ will be the primary forecast through the weekend. Temps will slowly warm throughout this period – 40s today and 70s by the weekend!

Our next chance for rain will hold off until next Monday (or Tuesday morning). That means the next 5+ days will be quiet and dry. Still too early to time out next week’s rain chances, but longer range computer models show a cold front that will spark a line of storms east of Kansas. At this point, that argues for a little bit of rain activity…locally. It sure looks like Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee will get much more rain (and severe weather) than we will. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as next week’s weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert