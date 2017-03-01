Fleeing suspect arrested after shooting clerk at Pratt convenience store

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Ellsworth County said a suspect that allegedly shot a convenience store clerk Wednesday morning in Pratt County has been arrested after a chase.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 28-year-old Alex Bridges Deaton. Deaton was arrested at approximately 7:50 a.m. around milepost 191 by Dorrance. He is wanted for a homicide occurring in Mississippi and a robbery and shooting in New Mexico according to KOB-TV.

The Pratt Police Department said Deaton allegedly shot a convenience store clerk Wednesday morning in Pratt. Authorities from Kiowa and Pratt County engaged in a pursuit involving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in New Mexico.

The vehicle was later abandoned by the suspect, who fled on foot to a convenience store located on the west side of Pratt. The suspect entered the store where he shot a clerk before stealing a vehicle from the parking lot.

