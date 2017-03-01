Joel Embiid’s season over because of left knee problems

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid in action during an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid in action during an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

MIAMI (AP) – Philadelphia center Joel Embiid’s season is over because of continued issues with his left knee.

The 76ers made the announcement Wednesday, hours before the team’s game against the Miami Heat. Embiid missed his first two NBA seasons with right foot issues, then finally made his debut this season and appeared in 31 games with the 76ers.

Embiid averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in those games.

The 76ers said a scan performed this week showed “more pronounced” problems related to his previously diagnosed meniscus tear, and that the next steps with Embiid are still being determined.

