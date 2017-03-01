Last of 6 people in St. Joseph death sentenced

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) – The last of six people involved in a teenager’s death during a botched drug deal in St. Joseph has been sentenced to prison.

Dayne Matthews was sentenced Wednesday to up to 10 years in prison for his role in the May 2016 death of 18-year-old Skylar Powell.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Powell’s mother said during the hearing that she blamed Matthews for her son’s death because he set up the marijuana deal.

Buchanan County Prosecutor Dwight Scroggins says another man was the mastermind of the plot but described Matthews as a significant drug dealer.

Matthews’ attorney asked for probation.

Court documents say Powell died after the drug deal turned bad and a gun fight broke out.