TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is in custody tonight after he stole a vehicle and attempted to run from police.

Topeka Police received reports of a stolen Blue Dodge Durango just before 6 tonight.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over in Central Topeka at 7:54 p.m.

Dispatch tells KSNT News the man ran on foot from police, but the were able to arrest him shortly after.

This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you updates on ksnt.com as they become available.