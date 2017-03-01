Moran and Roberts release statements following President Trump’s address

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Both Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kansas) and Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) released statements after President Donald Trump joint address before Congress that gave Republican congressional leaders a rallying cry and even a roadmap as they try to push through a sweeping and divisive agenda on health care, taxes and more.

In his first address to a joint session of Congress, Trump said largely what GOP leaders were hoping to hear Tuesday night, staying on-message and talking in optimistic tones, even weighing in at one point to settle a brewing dispute over how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Roberts released a statement following the President’s address saying Trump has laid out some of the most critical issues our nation faces.

“After eight years under the Obama administration, President Trump is working to take our nation in a new direction towards a better economy, a stronger military, and a health care system that actually works. “As Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, I hope that the administration will go one step further and work closely with Congress to establish a strong trade policy that gives farmers, ranchers, and businesses the certainty they need to compete in the global market. Times are tough in farm country, and our producers need a robust trade agenda. “Now that the U.S. has stepped away from TPP and we are moving toward bilateral trade agreements, there is no time to waste. The United States, with USTR at the helm, must act aggressively to hammer out agreements with countries like Japan, to make sure that our producers get a fair shake. “I was pleased to join the president today at the White House when he repealed the Obama-era Waters of the U.S. rule, a rule has been a thorn in the sides of rural America for too long, and I’m thrilled President Trump has taken swift action to get rid of it. I’m pleased to see the Trump Administration is actually listening to rural America with this executive action, and I hope to hear more on the administration’s plans for a trade agreement and policies that champion agriculture and rural America.”

Sen. Moran issued this statement as well saying he appreciated hearing Trump acknowledge the recent attack in Olathe and condemning the hatred that fueled the senseless act.

“This tragedy – motivated by prejudice and xenophobia – that took a Kansan’s life will not be tolerated. “With a new congress and administration, we have a real opportunity to make changes in our federal government that will improve the everyday lives of Kansans and Americans. It was good to hear the president’s commitment to establishing an environment for businesses to thrive and hire more Americans. I want Americans to have better jobs and more take home pay. “As I have expressed to the administration, there are a number of priorities that are too important to Kansans to compromise on. For example, we will not rest until Kansas veterans indicate that they are experiencing the kind of lasting change that’s needed at the VA and that they are receiving the benefits and respect they deserve. I will continue pushing for increased access to export markets for our state’s farmers, ranchers and manufacturers. I will continue working to better secure our country from threats at home and abroad. And I will continue working to address our national debt so our children and grandchildren don’t inherit an impossible financial burden. The president must join with congress to accomplish the important work Americans expect us to do.”