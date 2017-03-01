Police investigating fatal accident in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials are currently investigating an accident that happened Tuesday evening in Franklin County.

Officers with the Ottawa Police Department were sent to the intersection of K-68 Highway and I-35 at 8:01 p.m. for an injury accident.

Police say a 2000, Jaguar driven by 69-year-old Andrew Spisak, of Wellsville, was traveling east on K-68 when he struck 34-year-old Jake Flores, of Houstonia, Missouri, who was walking east in the roadway.

Police say Spisak and three passengers in his vehicle were not injured.

Flores was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.  Police say his family has been notified.

The crash is still under investigation.

