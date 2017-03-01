Scotia man pleads not guilty in highway worker’s death

GREELEY, Neb. (AP) – A driver accused of hitting a highway worker has pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle homicide in the woman’s death.

The North Platte Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2ldVb9V ) that 76-year-old Nicholas Dutcher, of Scotia, entered the plea Monday to the misdemeanor charge in Greeley County Court. Dutcher is set to next appear in court on March 27.

Authorities say that on Oct. 3, Dutcher was traveling at least 55 mph in a pickup when he hit Peggy Gray, of North Platte, who was working as a flagger on a highway between Greeley and Wolbach. Investigators say Gray’s husband, a road construction worker, was at the scene and saw his wife thrown nearly 100 feet when she was hit.

She died from her injuries in November.

