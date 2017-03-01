TPD says arrests made in Topeka Metro vandalism

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police says they have arrested two suspects in relation to recent vandalism incidents to Topeka Metro bus shelters.

The Topeka Metro Transit Authority first reported several bus sheltered with damaged glass panels resulting in costs over $2,700 between the dates of February 14 and 17. A number of other shelters were damaged in late January as well.

Through the investigation police identified and arrested Walker Shepherd, 20, and Haley Bradford, 18, both of Topeka who were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges related to the incidents.