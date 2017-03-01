United Way’s Young Leaders Society celebrates 30,000 book giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — United Way’s Young Leaders Society celebrates their 30 thousandth book giveaway to students. Young Leaders Society put together their Junior Leader Readers program so dozens of students could receive books throughout the year. Because the group reached 30,000 books, Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones will be reading to students later on.

Angel Romero with United Way said the Young Leaders Society gives out about 5,000 books annually to children county-wide.

“We are really excited about all the students we had a chance to reach out to over the last 7 years and we really wanted to get our volunteers and our fold in the community together to celebrate this huge milestone for students in our community for giving away 30,000 books,” Romero said.

The program is targeted towards pre-k and kindergarten students with a goal to help lower income schools. It aims to encourage children to read by giving them a few books throughout the year.

To become a volunteer for the program, call Angel Romero at (785) 228-5128.