30,000 pounds of fresh food being distributed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Close to 30,000 pounds of food will be distributed Thursday for individuals and families in Northeast Kansas who are adversely affected by the economy.

This is part of a joint effort with Town & Country Christian Church and the Harvesters Community Food Network to help those who are short of money due to high bills, or other expenses. Harvesters will be donating the food, which will include over 2,000 loaves of bread.

The drive-through distribution is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the east entrance of the Kansas Neurological Institute. The KNI property will open up at 6:00 a.m.

A member of each family requesting food needs to be present to receive food. Members from different families may come in the same car. No I.D. is required.

Food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis as long as quantities last.