Accomplished local broadcast and sales management executive returns to Topeka to lead media group

TOPEKA, Kan. – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced Wednesday afternoon that Robert Raff has been appointed as Vice President and General Manager of KSNT-TV (NBC), KTMJ-TV (FOX), KTKA-TV (ABC), and MTKA-TV (CW) and associated digital services, including KSNT.com, serving Northeast Kansas.

Mr. Raff brings to his new role over three decades of broadcasting experience with expertise in station and sales management, local news programming, digital content development and strategic planning across multiple media platforms. He most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of the former WFXS-TV (FOX) in Wausau, WI.

Prior to his tenure in Wausau, Mr. Raff served as General Manager of KTMJ-TV in Topeka for 14 years. He provided strategic news and sales oversight that resulted in expanded audience reach and community engagement. Importantly, he led a complete re-branding of KTMJ-TV and refocused the news programming of the station to better address the needs and interests of the local community.

Commenting on his new position, Robert Raff said, ‘Nexstar’s long-term success is a result of its deep commitment to the local communities it serves across the United States. I am excited to return to the wonderful Topeka community and reconnect with my personal friends and long-standing business relationships. In this new role, I will utilize the management experience and relationships built over my career to generate results and further strengthen the position of our Topeka television and digital operations. I look forward to working alongside the exceptional local media team in

Topeka, as we work to expand our local marketing solutions across multiple platforms for our advertising partners, while also building continued viewership growth through the delivery of enhanced local news content and entertainment programming for our local viewers.’

Mr. Raff is a graduate of Fredonia State University where he earned a B.A. in Broadcast

Communications. He served as the Governance Council Chairperson of the Wausau Engineering and Global Leadership Academy Public Charter High School. He also served on the Board of Directors of North Central Technical College (NTC) Foundation. He is a graduate of Kansas Crossroads of Leadership and an active volunteer on behalf of various community and charitable organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America.

Mr. Raff, his wife Debra, and their two sons will be immediately relocating to Topeka.