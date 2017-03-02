Alex Deaton’s family releases statement about his crime spree

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The family of the suspect accused of multiple crimes in three states has released a statement.

28-year-old Alex Deaton’s family reached out to WJTV Thursday morning, saying they are shocked about everything that has happened.

Read the full statement below:

Our family is deeply shocked, saddened and horrified at all that has unfolded since last Wednesday. We are devastated and completely heartbroken for all that has happened. Our family is in a state of disbelief. We don’t understand why or how this could ever happen and are just thankful it has now come to an end. Although we know that nothing can change the events that have happened, we pray for the victims, their families and communities to find peace and comfort in the coming days. We have and will continue to assist law enforcement during this process.”

Deaton is also facing charges in Kansas and New Mexico for kidnapping a couple and shooting Riley Juel, store clerk. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Kansas Highway Patrol after a fiery crash.

Deaton is accused of killing his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson at the Vineyard at Castlewoods. He’s also charged with the murder of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter. She was found dead last Thursday inside of Dixon Baptist Church in Neshoba County.

Rankin County deputies are also charging Deaton in connection with a separate shooting investigation. A jogger was shot in the Castlewoods neighborhood on Friday morning.