Child playing with lighter cause of Topeka apartment fire

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka fire officials say the cause of a morning apartment fire in Topeka was most likely caused by a juvenile playing with a lighter.

The Topeka Fire Department reported to the structure fire a 5446 SW 12th Terrace at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, just down the street from Washburn Tech.

Officials say the adult occupant of the apartment smelled smoke and discovered a fire in a bedroom of the apartment, then calling 911.

When fire crews arrived they reported a small fire within the apartment.  Crews on scene confirmed that both the adult and juvenile occupants made it out safely.  Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Early investigation indicates the fire started within the apartment bedroom, more specifically an office chair due to the juvenile playing with a lighter.

The total amount of damage is estimated to be $1,000.

 

