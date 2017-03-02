Ellen DeGeneres is coming back to prime time for fun, games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres is coming back to prime time, this time for fun and games.

NBC said Thursday it has ordered six episodes of an hour-long show hosted and produced by DeGeneres. It will feature “supersized” versions of games played on her daytime talk show.

The new show, titled “Ellen’s Game of Games,” will pull contestants from the audience and give one a chance to win what NBC described as a “huge” cash prize.

In a statement, DeGeneres promised “gigantic sets” and hilarious games.

Before her successful move to daytime, DeGeneres starred in the prime-time sitcoms “Ellen” and “The Ellen Show.”

She’s also become a busy producer, with shows including “Little Big Shots” and its upcoming spin-off, “Little Big Shots: Forever Young.”

A debut date for “Ellen’s Game of Games” wasn’t announced.