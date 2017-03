MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County Police Department are responding to a structure fire at North Manhattan Ave. and Moro St. in Aggieville Thursday morning.

The fire is believed to have started inside The Dusty Bookshelf. KSNT News Reporter Jared Thompson witnessed explosions at the front of the building. He was also told that The Dusty Bookshelf was being renovated.

We have a crew on scene and we will continue to provide updates as we gather more information.

A couple explosions happened just now out the front window of Dusty Bookshelf. The place was renovating. pic.twitter.com/z6UQJJPT2N — Jared Thompson (@JaredTKSNT) March 2, 2017

Dusty Bookshelf caught on fire near alley pic.twitter.com/FV6WFiPn7H — Jared Thompson (@JaredTKSNT) March 2, 2017

Near the bookstore in Aggieville. Trying to talk to fire chief pic.twitter.com/dWJSdTZgl8 — Jared Thompson (@JaredTKSNT) March 2, 2017

Fire in Aggieville. Getting more info soon. pic.twitter.com/vsEShA5u0M — Jared Thompson (@JaredTKSNT) March 2, 2017