Illinois man dies raising state’s storm death toll to 3

Debbie Loughridge's damaged home and car are seen among debris in Naplate, Ill., Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Loughridge and her son rode out the storm in the bathtub. "All I heard was the wind and the breaking glass. Like an explosion of glass," she said. In the small community of Naplate, next to Ottawa, about a quarter of the roughly 200 homes were damaged, Fire Chief John Nevins said. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
OTTAWA, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man has died after being struck by a tree during powerful a Midwestern storm, raising the state’s toll to three.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 31-year-old David A. Johnson of Ottawa was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon at a Peoria hospital. The coroner says Johnson died of severe head trauma.

Harwood says Johnson was working in a backyard with his spouse and father-in-law Tuesday when the storm uprooted a tree that landed on all three. Johnson’s 76-year-old father-in-law, Wayne Tuntland, died at the scene. Johnson’s spouse was treated and released from a hospital.

Seventy-one-year-old Thomas McCord also died Tuesday when an apparent tornado struck a building in Crossville, in southern Illinois.

In Missouri, a 24-year-old man also died when a tornado hit his vehicle along Interstate 55.

