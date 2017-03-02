Kansas schools could be getting more funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Everyone from parents to principals are reacting to the Kansas Supreme Court’s finding that public schools are underfunded. KSNT News went to a local school to try and gauge reaction to the controversial and costly ruling that leaves legislators trying to figure out how to pay for it.

The Supreme Court decided that Kansas schools need at least a boost in funding.

“Those involved with our kids’ education are incredibly important so whether it’s funding or parental support they need all the help they can get,” Serah Weichert, a parent.

“It has decreased over the past 5 years dramatically and we have seen a dramatic change in what we have been able to do,” Nicole Johnson, Meadows Elementary School Principal said.

And this hits home for the principal at Meadows Elementary School.

“Unfortunately those funds have been cut year after year and something has got to stop because it just seems to continue,” Johnson said. “I have less people who are able to help kids who are not at grade level with some of their academic areas.”

The pattern of cutting resources down has led to the unwelcoming trend.

“I feel like I stretch people further trying to do more with less and it’s harder on staff and they are stressed out, it’s tough but we still have to provide for kids,” Johnson said.

But because of the decision this could all change. That means more funding for schools and more resources for kindergarten classrooms like this one.

“I would like to have extra help for my students in additional support for reading math,” Johnson said. “There are kids that need a lot of support and if we have people and resources, so that would be one of the first things we would look at being able to do.”

The Kansas Supreme Court gave legislators a June 30th deadline to fix the funding issue.

While the high court did not give the legislature a figure, attorneys for the four Kansas school districts,which sued, claim up to another $800,000,000 in funding could be needed to comply with the court’s order.