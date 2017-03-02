Kansas Supreme Court orders more education spending

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state is nothing spending enough money on K-12 education. Four school districts sued the state in 2010. They argued Kansas needed to spend $800 million more on schooling.

“We have historically under-funded school finance, K-12 education, and it’s time that we do the right thing for the children of Kansas,” said Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley (D-Topeka).

The court did not say how much more the legislature needed to allocate for education. Hensley said lawmakers should revert to the previous funding formula, which gave districts $4,400 per student.

Lawmakers have been waiting for the ruling. Governor Sam Brownback called a special session of the legislature last summer after the court ruled that the funding formula was not equitable. Once those concerns were met, the court began looking at whether the state was adequately funding schools.

“We’ve been meeting with the Department of Education, the commissioner and any group that’s really interested, so we’ve heard proposals. We’ve heard ideas,” said Rep. Fred Patton (R-Topeka).

The Supreme Court gave the legislature until June 30 to comply with the ruling.

On top of coming up with a new education plan, lawmakers need to figure out how to pay for it. Kansas is already facing a budget shortfall of over $1 billion through June 2019. Some lawmakers say it will take more than current tax proposals to fix the problem.

“We’re probably also going to have to look at some property tax increases just to fill the huge hole that’s been created by those income tax cuts,” said Sen. Laura Kelly (D-Topeka).