Kansas Supreme Court to release decision on school funding Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court is set to release its decision Thursday on school funding.

This case will deal with whether schools are being funded adequately.

The court heard arguments last September in a lawsuit filed in 2010 by four school districts that argue that the state’s nearly $4.1 billion a year in aid to its 286 school districts is not enough to provide a suitable education for every child.

The state argued that its education system compares well with those in other states and that funding is adequate.

The Supreme Court ruled in May of 2016 that the state’s education funding system remains unfair to poor districts and violates the state constitution, despite three revisions of school finance laws in the past three years.

The state has been in and out of legal battles over education funding for decades, and the latest round began with a lawsuit filed in 2010 by the Dodge City, Hutchinson, Wichita, and Kansas City, Kansas, school districts. One of their attorneys, John Robb, said lawmakers need to pass a “clean plan” to boost the state’s overall spending on schools.

Many Republicans were upset with the court’s ruling last year, arguing that it has overstepped its authority. Some pursued proposals to amend the state constitution to prevent the courts from threatening to close schools in future education funding lawsuits.

The decision comes with the state facing projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019. Lawmakers already are considering rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

