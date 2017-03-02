Man serves 2 days after hit-and-run that killed Kansan

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who was sentenced to 60 days in jail for leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian, who later died, has been released from jail after serving two days.

District Judge Terry Pullman released 55-year-old Cary Whitlock, of Clearwater, on Monday and sent him to work release for the rest of his 60-day sentence.

Whitlock pleaded no contest in January to leaving the scene of an accident. The September 2014 accident resulted in the death of 43-year-old Jeremy Napier, of Clearwater. Prosecutors say Napier was walking near Clearwater when he was hit by a vehicle, which drove away. He was run over by a second vehicle.

The Wichita Eagle reports coroners couldn’t determine which blow caused Napier’s death, so Whitlock wasn’t charged with a more serious crime.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.