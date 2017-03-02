Nice weather heading into the first weekend of March

We’re tracking another prolonged stretch of nice weather. Highs will rebound into the middle 50s today, as gusty west winds down-slope out of the Rockies. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming – it’s now up to 50°. Highs will remain ‘above average’ over the next week. Expect highs to approach 60° tomorrow, but they won’t stop there! In fact, we’re tracking highs in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday. What a way to welcome in the new month of March! Can’t really beat ‘sunny and 70s’ for the first weekend in March.

Our next best chance for rain still holds off until early next week. Recent computer models lag next week’s storm system into Tuesday. This slow-down is a trend we’ll be watching over the next several days. The potential storm system will pass through Northeast Kansas in the form of another springtime cold front – there’s no doubt about that. Highs around 75° are likely on Monday with breezy (and warm) south winds ahead of the weather-maker. Conversely, temps will become much more seasonal (highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s) by the middle of next week, once the cold front blows through.At this point, it looks like a line of showers and storms will form along the frontal surface, bringing the chance for a couple severe storms to the Eastern Plains. The specific timing and potency are still unknown right now. We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert