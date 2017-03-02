Seaman boys win Class 5-1A state bowling tournament

High School Bowling

Final Results from the 2017 boys Class 5-1A state bowling tournament:

Team:
1. Seaman – 3348
2. Topeka West – 3147
3. Wichita Heights – 3100

Individual:
1. Colton MacArthur (Buhler) – 661
2. Adam Wood (Topeka West) – 643
3. Ethan Cowen (Seaman) – 636
4. Noah Belt (Seaman) – 623
5. Trevor Reed (Goddard) – 621

Final Results from the 2017 girls Class 5-1A state bowling tournament:

Team:
1. Great Bend – 2809
2. Seaman – 2786
3. Shawnee Heights – 2685

Individual:
1. Addyson Schiffelbein (Mulvane) – 621
2. Cayla Bortz (Shawnee Heights) – 617
3. Kacey Collins (Goddard) – 608
4. Kishno Bell (Seaman) – 607
5. Shyanne Osterhaus (Seaman) – 588

