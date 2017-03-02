Suspect in deputy’s shooting arrested after motel standoff

Related Coverage Sheriff’s deputy shot at southwest Missouri motel

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri sheriff says a deputy shot in the chest while helping serving a warrant at a Joplin motel remains hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.

Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said Thursday deputy Nolan Murray was shot in the upper body at an EconoLodge motel Wednesday afternoon. Kaiser says Murray remains in a Joplin hospital’s intensive care unit.

The 43-year-old suspect from St. Louis was treated for what authorities said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face.

There was no immediate word about charges.

Authorities have said Murray was part of a drug-enforcement team and was wounded by a shot fired out of a second-story room’s window.

Investigators say the suspect then barricaded himself in a motel room for about three hours before surrendering.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.