Suspect in deputy’s shooting arrested after motel standoff

By Published:
21e96f2eddc44654a5cfedc0b07cea11_4

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri sheriff says a deputy shot in the chest while helping serving a warrant at a Joplin motel remains hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.

Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said Thursday deputy Nolan Murray was shot in the upper body at an EconoLodge motel Wednesday afternoon. Kaiser says Murray remains in a Joplin hospital’s intensive care unit.

The 43-year-old suspect from St. Louis was treated for what authorities said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face.

There was no immediate word about charges.

Authorities have said Murray was part of a drug-enforcement team and was wounded by a shot fired out of a second-story room’s window.

Investigators say the suspect then barricaded himself in a motel room for about three hours before surrendering.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s