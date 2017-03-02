Two Barton County Community College students arrested on marijuana charges

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Barton County Community College students were arrested on marijuana charges. The arrests occurred late Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Stone Street.

Officers obtained a search warrant. When officers knocked on the door and announced that they had a search warrant, the individuals inside refused to come to the door. Officers forced open the door and found the suspects inside.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers found evidence that a large quantity of marijuana had been flushed down a toilet in the house. The quantity of product flushed was enough that it had actually clogged the toilet.

Devon Baker and and Sean Taborsky, both from Wichita, were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and interference of a law enforcement officer.