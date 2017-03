MIAA Quarterfinals:

Nebraska-Kearney – 75

Washburn – 69

The Ichabods season ends with a (20-10) overall record. Bob Chipman’s 38-year, Hall of Fame career also comes to an end. He finishes with an (808-352) record in his time at Washburn.

MBB | FINAL

WASHBURN 69 UNK 75

