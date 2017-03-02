Watch Live: AG Jeff Sessions delivers statement regarding allegations

KSNT News app users CLICK HERE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is planning a news conference at 3:00 p.m. CST after revelations he had contact with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during last year’s White House campaign.

The Justice Department’s Thursday afternoon news conference comes as Sessions faces mounting pressure to resign or recuse himself over his communications with the Russian envoy.

Sessions spoke twice with the ambassador during the campaign. Those conversations appear to contradict Sessions’ testimony to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Democrats are demanding that Sessions resign, while Democratic leaders and some Republicans say Sessions should step aside from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the election.

The Justice Department says there was nothing inappropriate about Sessions’ contacts. Sessions says he never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign.