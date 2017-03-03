Advocates call for early education funding after court ruling

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Education advocates are calling for increased funding for early education. This comes after the Kansas Supreme Court declared Thursday that 25 percent of K-12 students are behind in reading and math.

“Children in poverty, lower income, English language learners, kids with special needs… Although public education has always tried to serve, they’ve always tended to lag behind,” said Mark Tallman, executive director of the Kansas Association of School Boards.

Tallman believes early education is key to making sure these groups start off on the right foot; however, educators say the programs are currently too underfunded to provide the needed individual attention.

“Everything you do that’s extra like adding staff to do interventions with students to help catch them up costs more money,” said Shanna McKenzie, principal of Sheldon Child Development Center.

With more funding McKenzie said the program would be able to cater to more than just those living below the poverty line. Topeka Public Schools is currently working to turn Shaner Elementary School into an early childhood education center, but has been unable to secure the necessary funding.

The Kansas Supreme Court gave lawmakers until June 30 to comply with the ruling. While they did not specify how much needs to be spent, plaintiffs argued that lawmakers needed to secure another $800 million dollars to fully fund Kansas schools.