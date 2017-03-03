Fire at Embassy Apartments in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman is without a home tonight after a fire at a Topeka apartment complex.

It happened just before 3 p.m. today at the Embassy Apartments on Gage Boulevard, just north of I-470 in Topeka. According to firefighters the fire broke out in a first floor apartment. A woman was inside the apartment at the time, but she was able to get out before firefighters arrived.

The apartment above was damaged by smoke, so far its not known how the fire started. The America Red Cross was on scene to help anyone who needed assistance.