Full Court Press: 03/03/17

High school sub-state basketball scores from March 3, 2017:
Council Grove (B) 47 Wellsville 67
Perry-Lecompton (B) 52 Silver Lake 57
Rossville (B) 55 St. Marys 47
Washburn Rural (B) 45 Manhattan 47
Bishop Ward (G) 21 Jeff West 57
Burlingame (B) 63 So. Coffey Co. 44
Doniphan West (B) 52 Frankfort 40
Emporia (G) 50 Salina Central 62
Free State (B) 68 Derby 59
Hartford (B) 83 MdCV 49
Hayden (G) 78 Osawatomie 25
Holton (G) 36 Rock Creek 34
Lawrence (B) 59 SM East 54
Lebo (B) 48 Olpe 45
Madison (G) 30 Colgan 46
Maur Hill (B) 49 Sabetha 62
Nemaha Central (B) 42 Marysville 50
Olpe (G) 53 St. John 22
Onaga (B) 50 Immaculata 26
Ottawa (G) 54 Wamego 47
SE Saline (B) 54 Mission Valley 39
Santa Fe Trail (G) 59 Prairie View 40
Seaman (G) 45 KC Schlagle 57
Valley Falls (G) 38 Jackson Heights 23
Wabaunsee (G) 66 Ell-Saline 30