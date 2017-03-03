Man’s Westar Energy bill more than double

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is furious after seeing his Westar Energy bill quadrupled after he says he got a smart meter for his home. Westar Energy customer, Daniel Higgins’ says his bills average anywhere from $25 to $70 a month. Higgins said he was getting alerts on his phone saying his energy usage is high. However, he said he uses the same amount of energy year round and doesn’t turn his thermostat past 60 degrees. Higgins said he’s called Westar Energy several times only to get the runaround.

“And it was always just an automated response and they would kick back and say hey this is regular usage at this address and I’m like, what,” Westar Energy customer, Daniel Higgins said. “I’m like that can’t be. This is not normal.”

“We reached out to the leasing manager and they had an electrician come out and one of the things that technician found was that there was a clogged air filter that would maybe be making the furnace run a little bit harder and work a little bit harder than it should be,” Gina Penzig with Westar Energy said.

Westar says someone should be coming out to check his air filter soon. Westar Energy said one way you can keep your heating bill down, is to not turn your heat off or have it low enough where your pipes freeze. Once you cut your heat back on your heater will have to work twice as hard to warm your home — causing your bill to rise.