‘Moooove’ out of the way: Overturned cattle truck causes traffic problems in Kansas City area

LENEXA, Kan. (KSNT) – A semi tractor-trailer rollover in the Kansas City area is causing a traffic problem Friday afternoon after at least 60 cattle became loose on the roadway following the crash.

The Kansas Department of Transportation tweeted at 12:30 p.m. that westbound I-435 to the westbound K-10 ramp is closed due to the wreck and expect it to be closed for at least 2 to 3 hours.

KDOT says law enforcement crews are in the area herding up the cows and ask travelers to avoid the area.

Officials have also closed eastbound K-1- at Ridgeview Road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

#KCTRAFFIC > 1:35PM UPDATE TODAY, 20 cattle still on the loose fr overturned semi carrying a total of 89 head of them thar cows @ I-435/K-10 — KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) March 3, 2017

#KCTRAFFIC 1:15PM UPDATE > Crews continue to round up them thar loose cows, so they can get 'em loaded up & 'moo'ving on down the road. https://t.co/jv5LmGxJSc — KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) March 3, 2017

#KCTRAFFIC 1PM UPDATE>55-60 head of cattle loose from overturned semi. Law enforcement crews herding up them thar moo cows! Avoid area! pic.twitter.com/8XtqwHUaDu — KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) March 3, 2017