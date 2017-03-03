‘Moooove’ out of the way: Overturned cattle truck causes traffic problems in Kansas City area

By Published: Updated:

LENEXA, Kan. (KSNT) – A semi tractor-trailer rollover in the Kansas City area is causing a traffic problem Friday afternoon after at least 60 cattle became loose on the roadway following the crash.

The Kansas Department of Transportation tweeted at 12:30 p.m. that westbound I-435 to the westbound K-10 ramp is closed due to the wreck and expect it to be closed for at least 2 to 3 hours.

KDOT says law enforcement crews are in the area herding up the cows and ask travelers to avoid the area.

Officials have also closed eastbound K-1- at Ridgeview Road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

