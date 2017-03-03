Out of control grass fire leaves neighbors concerned

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Acres of grass are left charred after an out of control fire in Shawnee County Friday afternoon. The grass fire happened Friday afternoon right off of K-4 Highway in Shawnee County.

At times the fire got a little too close for comfort to homes in the area. Neighbors shared their experiences of what happened during the fire.

“We drove on south about two miles and they were burning, which we are under a fire ban, so we were gonna call it in so instead the fire trucks were already coming,” Jan Stones, who lives across from where the fire happened.

And neighbors called each other to let them know what was going on. Loreena Potts was working when she found out.

“At first I was like it’s probably just a grass fire and it happens here all the time,” Loreena Potts, another person who lives near the fire said.

But this fire spread quickly thanks to the wind.

“I didn’t realize the severity of it until I saw the Shawnee County Deputy blocking off everything and that I couldn’t even get to my house,” Potts said. “The first thing, concern was that my daughter was sleeping in the basement.”

Potts lives right across the road from where firefighters were fighting the fire. Crews were battling the fire for several hours. Fire crews were trying to keep this fire from jumping across the road. This caused K-4 to be shut down for a while. No homes were damaged and no one was hurt.

“There is no reason for this and the liability so it’s not good, it’s not good but you trust the fire men,” Stones said. “You appreciate them.”

There is still a burn ban in affect. Fire officials urge everyone not to burn – because it can lead to dangerous situations.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. The Director of Shawnee County Emergency Management, Dusty Nichols, says it could have been caused by something as simple as a cigarette.