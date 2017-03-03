Sentenced reduced for man convicted in 1988 Kansas City fire

The Firefighters' Fountain in Kansas City, Missouri. (KSNT Photo/Brian Dulle)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The youngest of five people convicted in a 1988 arson fire that killed six Kansas City firefighters could be released from prison soon.

A federal judge ruled Friday that Bryan Sheppard, who is now 45, should have his sentence reduced to 20 years in prison. Because Sheppard has already served 22 years, he could be released. Details of his possible release were not available Friday.

Sheppard was 17 when he was sentenced to life in prison for the November 1988 explosion.

The Kansas City Star reports he was granted a new sentencing after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled mandatory life sentences for juveniles were unconstitutional unless a judge first considered their individual situation.

The five people sentenced in the case have long maintained their innocence.

 

