Survivor of Kansas bar shooting released from hospital

This Feb. 23, 2017 image from a video provided by The University of Kansas Health System shows Ian Grillot, of Grandview, Mo., during an interview in the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. Grillot was injured Wednesday night, Feb. 22, 2017, when Adam Purinton opened fire at a bar in Olathe, Kan., killing one man and injuring Grillot and one other man. Purinton, 51, of Olathe, appeared by closed-circuit TV Monday, Feb.,27 before a Johnson County District Court judge on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. (The University of Kansas Health System via AP)
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who survived an apparently racially motivated shooting at a suburban Kansas City bar has been released from the hospital.

Ian Grillot was one of three men shot Feb. 22 at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kansas. One of the men, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was killed. Kuchibhotla’s friend, Alok Madasani, was wounded.

The University of Kansas Health System said in a statement Thursday that Grillot was released from the hospital Tuesday. A bullet hit Grillot in the hand and entered his chest when he tried to stop the suspected gunman, 51-year-old Adam Purinton, of Olathe. Purinton is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Witnesses say Purinton shouted racial slurs before shooting Kuchibhotla and Madasani, natives of India who were engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

 

