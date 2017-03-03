Warm and breezy weather over the weekend

We’re tracking more sunshine heading into the upcoming weekend. We’re still in the middle of a prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather. In fact, our next BEST chance for rain will actually wait until Monday night. Between now and then, expect dry conditions and warming temps. Highs will approach 60° today with help from breezy south winds. As per the ‘norm’ lately, winds will easily gust up to 30 mph at times. Something to keep in mind is our warming AVERAGE high temperature this time of the year. Our seasonal standard is now up to 51° and highs will be above that benchmark each and every day of the next week! Happy March! Something about it coming in like a lamb…

Expect loads of sunshine over the weekend. If you don’t have any outdoor plans, it’s never too late to make them! Get outside and enjoy this weather while weather have it. Yes, the breezy south/west winds will be sticking around, but you can’t beat highs in the 70s (no matter the time of year). Clouds will increase on Sunday, out ahead of our next storm system. Despite a gorgeous upcoming weekend, Monday will actually be our warmest day in the extended forecast. Believe it our not, highs will hangout in the upper 70s with little sunshine to speak of. The reason for the last second warm-up will be the strong surge of warm air out ahead of a springtime cold front. Yes, our next weather-maker will pass through Northeast Kansas as a cold front. And yes, that means thunderstorms.

We’re still four days out, so the timing of the rain is fickle. However, as of right now we’re watching Monday evening/early Tuesday morning for the best chance to see showers and storms. A couple of the thunderstorms could be strong/borderline severe – it’s just too early to scope out the potency just yet. One of the things we look at this far out, is the overall model trend. Computer models are trending for less and less rain across the E. Plains. In fact, they’re pointing to a solution that argues for more severe weather across the Eastern US early next week. Regardless, we’ll keep our eyes on the skies over the next several days leading up to Monday night. Plan on lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s, left in the wake of next week’s springtime cold front. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert