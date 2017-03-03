Wind makes fighting fire in Shawnee County difficult

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A grass fire near Kansas Highway 4 was out of control for several hours this afternoon.

The fire started just after 2 p.m. near SW Hoch and Hodges Rd. near the town of Dover.

Residents in the area were notified of the fire and the concern of it coming into contact with homes.

Several fire departments responded and they were able to get the blaze under control.

High winds were a problem for crews on the scene as the wind sometimes shifted the fire in several directions.

Fire district 4 working a brush fire off K4. Please don't burn or do anything that causes sparks on fire danger days. pic.twitter.com/R4RZGDC96x — SnCo Emergency Mgmt (@SnCoEmergency) March 3, 2017

Director of Shawnee County Emergency Management Dusty Nichols says it’s important to be aware of windy conditions and the risk of fire that comes along with that.

They are unsure of what started the fire at this time, but Nichols says a fire like this can easily start by something as simple as a cigarette.

We will continue to update you on this story as we learn more information.

Out of control grass fire off K4. KHP has blocked off everything between Hodges and Hoch Rd. Topeka Fire is responding. More info to come pic.twitter.com/MqCZ6C3kF2 — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) March 3, 2017

Director of Emegency Mgmt. says it's too early to tell the cause, but he says it could have started by something as simple as a cigarette pic.twitter.com/ctiudNKS1P — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) March 3, 2017

Shawnee County Fire continues to fight this grass fire off of K4. Some spots like this one are still burning heavily pic.twitter.com/APaewFfkJV — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) March 3, 2017