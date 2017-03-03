Wind makes fighting fire in Shawnee County difficult

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A grass fire near Kansas Highway 4 was out of control for several hours this afternoon.

The fire started just after 2 p.m. near SW Hoch and Hodges Rd. near the town of Dover.

Residents in the area were notified of the fire and the concern of it coming into contact with homes.

Several fire departments responded and they were able to get the blaze under control.

High winds were a problem for crews on the scene as the wind sometimes shifted the fire in several directions.

Director of Shawnee County Emergency Management Dusty Nichols says it’s important to be aware of windy conditions and the risk of fire that comes along with that.

They are unsure of what started the fire at this time, but Nichols says a fire like this can easily start by something as simple as a cigarette.

