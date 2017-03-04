Autopsy finds suicide cause of death in deputy shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say an 18-year-old who pointed a gun at a Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop last year died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff Jeff Easter released the findings Friday in the death of Caleb J. Douglas. An autopsy ruled his death a suicide after the bullet in his head matched the handgun found in his car.

A bullet fragment found in his left shoulder is believed to have come from the deputy’s gun.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says no charges will be filed over the Sept. 1 encounter.

When the driver pulled a handgun, the deputy ran toward his patrol car before turning and firing multiple shots at the suspect’s car. The driver sped off.

His car hit a house about two blocks away.

