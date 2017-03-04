Back to business after Aggieville fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Life has returned to normal in Aggieville.

The Manhattan business district was hit hard on March 2, when a fire tore through a building occupied by The Dusty Bookshelf.

The building was deemed a complete loss by fire officials, but several surrounding businesses were also affected.

Varsity Donuts was closed for two days after the fire, as employees cleaned up from water and smoke damage.

Some merchandise and all of the store’s ingredients had to be replaced.

But on Saturday, it was back to slingin’ donuts.

Manhattan mayor, Usha Reddi, watched the fire consume the bookstore.

Celebrating Varsity’s re-opening, the city’s leader told KSNT News, “I thought they’d just have glazed donuts but they have the whole stock in place. She continued, “it still smells a little smokey…but that’s what Manhattan is.” Referencing the city’s sense of community.

Many have wondered whether or not the disaster would affect the celebration of Fake Patty’s day, March 11.

Reddi says the party will still go on.