K-State beats Texas Tech 61-48 to help NCAA hopes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – D.J. Johnson had 19 points in his final game at Bramlage Coliseum, helping Kansas State to a 61-48 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday and giving the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament hopes a boost.

Fellow senior Wesley Iwundu added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (19-12, 8-10), who also snapped a four-game home skid and locked up the No. 6 seed for next week’s Big 12 Tournament.

That means Kansas State will have a first-round bye for the first time in three years.

Texas Tech (18-13, 6-12) may have had its own NCAA Tournament hopes dumped with its ninth straight road defeat. The Red Raiders haven’t won back-to-back games since December.

Keenan Evans and Niem Stevenson led them with 11 points apiece.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.