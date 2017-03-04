Mason leads No. 1 Kansas past Oklahoma State, 90-85

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Frank Mason scored 27 points to help No. 1 Kansas hold off Oklahoma State 90-85 on Saturday night.

Mason, the Big 12’s leading scorer, also had nine assists and eight rebounds. Josh Jackson had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Devonte’ Graham added 13 points for the Jayhawks, who won their eighth straight overall and snapped a three-game skid in Stillwater.

Kansas had already clinched its 13th consecutive Big 12 title, but the Jayhawks (28-3, 16-2) remained focused and shot 56 percent against one of the hottest teams in the league.

Jeffrey Carroll scored a career-high 27 points and Jawun Evans added 22 points and a career-best 15 assists for Oklahoma State (20-11, 9-9).

Kansas led by 12 in the first half before Oklahoma State rallied. Carroll’s 3-pointer with 18.3 seconds left in regulation cut the Jayhawks’ lead to 88-85, but the Cowboys got no closer.

