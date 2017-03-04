No. 8 Emporia State earns chance at 5th straight MIAA tournament title



KANSAS CITY (ESU ATHLETICS) – The #8 Lady Hornets advanced to their seventh straight MIAA Championship game with a 58-50 win over #19 Central Missouri in the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City, Mo. on Saturday night.

The Lady Hornets scored the first four points of the game only to see the Jennies go on a 12-2 run to take a 16-10 lead with 1:35 left in the first period. Emporia State scored the next four points on a Morgan Laudan put back and two free throw from Kelly Moten to close within two points with 37 seconds left in the quarter. The Lady Hornets thought that they had tied the score at the buzzer on a Moten layup but after a video review, it was determined the ball brushed Moten before she picked it up and there was not enough time for her to get the shot off.

The Jennies then scored the first six points of the second quarter to take their biggest lead of the night at 22-14 with 7:40 remaining in the half. The Lady Hornets answered with a 9-0 run to take a 23-22 lead on a Kyrstie Miller three-pointer with 6:33 left in the period. There would be three ties and three lead changes over the last six minutes of the half as Central Missouri took a 33-30 lead into the break on a Kelsey Williams layup with one second left.

Emporia State outscored Central Missouri 12-6 in the third period to take the lead for good. After a pair of Paige Redmond free throws gave the Jennies a 37-34 lead, the Lady Hornets ended the period on a 6-2 run. The Lady Hornets held the Jennies to just one field goal over the final 9:17 of the third and took a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

Addie Lackey scored the first eight points for the Lady Hornets in the fourth quarter, including back to back three-pointers that gave Emporia State a 50-42 lead with 3:44 remaining in the game. The Jennis would not get closer than six points the rest of the night as Emporia State won it’s 14th consecutive MIAA Tournament game.

Kathryn Flott had her second straight double-double with 20 points and ten rebounds and was joined in double figures by Kelly Moten and Addie Lackey with 13 points each. Kyrstie Miller matched Flott with ten boards as the Lady Hornets outrebounded the Jennies 43-29 on the night.

With the win Emporia State advances to their seventh straight MIAA Tournament Championship game, tying Missouri Western for the most consecutive appearances in the title game. Tip-off against either Central Oklahoma or Lindenwood will be at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and will be aired on cable outlets across Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ohio, Arkansas Florida and Utah.

NOTES

Kathryn Flott’s ten rebounds give her 90 career rebounds in 11 MIAA Tournament games and breaks Kate Lehman’s record of 83 set from 2012-15.

Kelly Moten’s 13 points give her 157 career points in 11 MIAA Tournamnent games and moves her past Brooke Ubelaker (156 from 2004-7) for fifth on the MIAA Tournament Career scoring chart.

Kelly Moten went five for five from the free throw line to pass Alli Volkens for fourth on the Lady Hornets all-time list with 454 career made free throws.

The Lady Hornets are now 42-13 all-time in MIAA Tournament games and 18-2 under Jory Collins.

This was the sixth straight win over a nationally ranked team in MIAA Tournament play for Emporia State.