Person arrested after barricading themselves in hotel for ten hours

LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police Officers responded to 1 Riverfront Plaza, Springhill Suites by Marriot, around 7:20 regarding a concern for a guest.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the subject was a 47-year-old white male, who was possibly armed and barricaded alone inside his hotel room.

When they arrived, officers started to communicate with the subject. They began to evacuate guests and others from the hotel.

Police say they negotiated with the individual for 10 hours.

They arrested the individual and transported them by ambulance to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.