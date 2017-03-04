Shawnee County sheriff’s entrance tests take place Saturday

By Published:
sheriff-tests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Are you interested in serving Shawnee County as a sheriff’s deputy? If so, you can put yourself to the test this weekend.

The agility and written portions of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s entrance exams are taking place Saturday at Washburn University.

The agility portions will go on from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The written tests are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you can not make it to today’s tests, there are more scheduled for Wednesday, March 8.

If you have any questions about the exams, or whether you qualify, contact:

  • Lt. Justin Vest at Justin. Vest@snco.us or (785)-251-2264
  • Tony Palbicke at tony.palbicke@washburn.edu or 785-670-1417

