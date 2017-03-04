Very High Fire Danger For Saturday

*Fire Weather Warning in effect for all our Northeast Kansas counties from Noon through 6 p.m.*

Expect loads of sunshine for today. The top weather story though for us will be the windy conditions as south winds will be picking up throughout the day. Sustained winds will be at about 20-25 miles per hour but the gusts could go as high as 30 to 35 miles per hour. The very dry and windy conditions will bring along a very high fire danger for today and Sunday so refrain from any outdoor burning during that time. Any spark can cause a grass fire to breakout. The strong south winds though will also warm up our temperatures to near the 70 degree mark today. Overnight lows will be on the mild side in the lower 50s.

Clouds will increase late tonight into Sunday, out ahead of our next storm system. Our next weather-maker will pass through Northeast Kansas as a cold front. And yes, that means thunderstorms. We’re watching Monday evening/early Tuesday morning for the best chance to see showers and storms. A couple of the thunderstorms could be strong at times but it’s just too early to tell.

The rest of next week is looking to stay mostly sunny and mild with above normal high temperatures in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Stay tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso